FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $247.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.26 and its 200 day moving average is $256.09. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $183.59 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

