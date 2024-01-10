FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Trading Down 1.1 %
Blackstone stock opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
