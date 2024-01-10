FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after buying an additional 93,648,374 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 1,898,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Whirlpool by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after buying an additional 410,077 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

NYSE:WHR opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.13.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

