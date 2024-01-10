FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,371 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 360.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.