FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 473 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.39.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $346.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The stock has a market cap of $344.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

