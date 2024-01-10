Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

FTCO stock opened at 6.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.12. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of 5.76 and a 1 year high of 7.41.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

