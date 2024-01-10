Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 322,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 121,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

