Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 46.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Allegion Stock Up 0.3 %

ALLE stock opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

