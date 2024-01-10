Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,300 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,325,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,685,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

