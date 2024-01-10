Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,800 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $161.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.75.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

