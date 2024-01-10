Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,174,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 28.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after buying an additional 2,219,142 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,879. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

