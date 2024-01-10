Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 800 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after buying an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

