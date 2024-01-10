Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Trimble by 37.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Trimble by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 45,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Down 1.0 %

Trimble stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,928 shares of company stock worth $653,462 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.