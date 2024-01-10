Forsta AP Fonden Buys 190 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,413.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,396.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,436.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

