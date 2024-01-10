Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 377 shares.The stock last traded at $64.16 and had previously closed at $65.03.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $978.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.84 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
