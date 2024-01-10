Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 377 shares.The stock last traded at $64.16 and had previously closed at $65.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $978.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.84 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

