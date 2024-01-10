First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 43,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 67,289 shares.The stock last traded at $77.87 and had previously closed at $76.58.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
