First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 43,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 67,289 shares.The stock last traded at $77.87 and had previously closed at $76.58.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.