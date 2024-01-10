Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires 1,046 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.94. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

