Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Acas LLC

Acas LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

