Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.78%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

