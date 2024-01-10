Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Stock Position Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of E. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 590.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 181,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENI Trading Down 2.0 %

ENI stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.03. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $34.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.4862 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.