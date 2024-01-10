Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,905 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after buying an additional 2,412,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,716 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

