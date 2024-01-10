Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Energizer Stock Up 0.1 %

ENR opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.08. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

