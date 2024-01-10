Empire (EMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 31st

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
Empire Stock Performance
Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.49.
Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.81 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Empire
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
