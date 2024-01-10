Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 60,605 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 98.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,605 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,057,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDGL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.67.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 64,350 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,667,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,199,090.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 64,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.47 per share, with a total value of $12,128,044.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,199,090.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

MDGL opened at $237.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.97. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

