Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $31,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 134.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $10,710,454.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $245.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.28. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

