Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $260,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.