Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,854 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,793,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,372,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,242 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,973,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 64,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,375.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,035,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,884,523.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 64,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,375.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,035,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,884,523.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640 and have sold 4,431 shares worth $170,963. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.65. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

