Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 605,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,033,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $302.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.60 and its 200 day moving average is $296.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

