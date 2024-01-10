Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,764,419.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,324. Insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

