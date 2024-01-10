EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $91,926,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,710,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Mizuho cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $182.26 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.73 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.36.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.61%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

