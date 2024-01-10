Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 6%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.86. 454,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,494,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $47,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $1,006,150. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

