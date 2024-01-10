DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

