Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.76.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $410.20 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $415.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.28. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

