Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECLGet Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.75 and last traded at $60.74. Approximately 824,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,018,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $188,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 61.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,087.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

