Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 373,441 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 297,494 shares.The stock last traded at $36.82 and had previously closed at $36.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

