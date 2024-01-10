Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.