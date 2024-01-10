Deepwater Asset Management LLC Sells 4,022 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 5.5% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,955 shares of company stock worth $237,277,843. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

META stock opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $918.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.15 and a twelve month high of $361.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.64 and a 200-day moving average of $314.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.34.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

