Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 54,061 shares.The stock last traded at $35.11 and had previously closed at $35.04.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.11% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

