CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 71,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 123,270 shares.The stock last traded at $26.96 and had previously closed at $29.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

CVRx Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The firm has a market cap of $585.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.52.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 121.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, research analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 1,056.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 643,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 1,118.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 468,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

