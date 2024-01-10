Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

CFR stock opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $139.33. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

