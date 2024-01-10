Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.08

Shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $12.57. Cool shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 132,346 shares trading hands.

Cool Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of Cool

About Cool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLCO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cool in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cool by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cool by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.