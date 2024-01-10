Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Down to $13.08

Shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $12.57. Cool shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 132,346 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th.
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
