Conning Inc. Sells 74 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.3% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.