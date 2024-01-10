Conning Inc. Sells 619 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $261.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.95 and a 200-day moving average of $246.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.