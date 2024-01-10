Conning Inc. Sells 2,548 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWB opened at $261.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.30 and a 200 day moving average of $245.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $263.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

