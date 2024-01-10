Conning Inc. Sells 13,939 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,632,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.