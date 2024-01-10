Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,572 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of MCK stock opened at $481.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.17. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $485.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
