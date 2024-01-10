Conning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sempra by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 123.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.08. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

