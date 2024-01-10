Conning Inc. Has $598,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $166.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.