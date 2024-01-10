Conning Inc. Has $339,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

