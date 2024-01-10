Conning Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:USB opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

